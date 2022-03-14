For the first time in nearly two decades, the Kirkwood High School racquetball team won the national championships.
Kirkwood High School took first in the Overall Team Championship and placed second in the nation in both the Girls and Boys Team Championships at the U.S.A. Racquetball National High School Championships, which were held March 2-6 at Vetta Sports centers around the St. Louis area. Kirkwood High last won a national racquetball championship in 2003.
Some 346 high school players from across the country competed in the national championship. Kirkwood High School had 65 players, making the team the largest co-ed junior racquetball program in the country.
In addition to the overall team national championship, Kirkwood High School juniors Gabbie Roseman, Avery Oppermann and Sam Neunreiter were named USA Racquetball All-Americans.
“The coaching staff is extremely proud of how our players represented Kirkwood High School, our community, and more importantly, themselves,” said Kirkwood High Racquetball racquetball head coach Michael Von Gerichten.