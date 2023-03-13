Kirkwood High School boys and girls racquetball teams were crowned the Overall Team National Champions at the USA Racquetball High School Championships held last weekend in Portland, Oregon.
This is the second consecutive overall team title, as Kirkwood was also named national champs in 2022. The girls team placed first, and the boys team placed second. This is the first title for the girls team in school history, and the fifth overall team title for Kirkwood.
“We flew to Portland and the kids played amazing,” Coach Dan Whitley said. “Despite being in a new environment, they played with high intensity and poise. We are so proud of the way they represented Kirkwood High School and our community on a national stage.”
Kirkwood was represented by 55 student athletes in the tournament, showcasing the program’s depth. The team was led by four seniors named as USA Racquetball All-Americans: Avery Opperman, Gabbie Roseman, Sam Neunreiter and Zach West. Oppermann placed second in #2 Singles, first in #1 Doubles and first in #2 Mixed Doubles. Roseman placed second in #1 Singles, first in #1 Doubles and second in #1 Mixed Doubles. Neunreiter placed third in #1 Doubles and first in #2 Mixed Doubles. West placed third in #1 Doubles and second in #1 Mixed Doubles.
In addition, junior Mia Risch won a National Title at #3 Singles, #3 Mixed Doubles and #2 Doubles. Senior Timmy Market won a National Title at #3 Mixed Doubles. Junior Margaret McPheeters won a National Title at #2 Doubles. Sophomore Charlie Vonder Brugge won a National Title at #4 Singles.
Kirkwood High School won both the girls and boys Varsity State Championships Feb. 22-26 at Vetta Sports Concord. This is only the second time in the league’s 43-year history that the same school has won both titles.