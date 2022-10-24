Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades.
Havener began his career in 1994 as a business education teacher at Kirkwood High School. He later served as assistant principal at the high school from 1999 to 2007. He was then appointed as the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, a position he held until being chosen as the high school’s principal in 2011.
“This decision was extremely difficult, as much of my life has been dedicated to serving Kirkwood High School students, staff and families,” Havener wrote in a message sent to high school families and staff on Friday, Oct. 14.
“After working long hours and days to serve our community over the years, I look forward to spending time with my family,” he added. “As a Kirkwood resident, I will continue to cheer for our great Pioneers!”
Additional information about the search for the next Kirkwood High School principal will be shared in the coming weeks. Chief Communications Officer Steph Deidrick said the district will incorporate student, staff, family and community voices in the process.