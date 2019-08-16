Kirkwood High School’s wonderful orchestras have been invited to perform at the Heritage Music Festival in Orlando in March 2020. Along with other orchestras from across the country, they will perform for a panel of judges and participate in special clinics. In addition to the competition performance, they have the opportunity to visit Universal Studios.
Kirkwood High School has two levels of orchestras with 120 students. The programs are run by dedicated directors Fariga Drayton-Conway and Sarah Klevorn.
The KHS orchestras strive to instruct at the highest level, while instilling a life-long love of music. They have won numerous awards and recognitions and KHS does a fantastic job of making music a school priority.
Among other fundraising activities, the orchestra students embarked on a letter writing campaign to raise funds for the trip, sending letters to friends and family. I wanted to write this letter to give alumni and community members the opportunity to help send the students on the trip of a lifetime. All donations are truly appreciated and tax deductible. If you choose to donate, your name and donation will remain anonymous, unless otherwise specified by you.
If you would like to make a donation, please make checks payable to KHS Orchestra and mail to: KHS Orchestra, 11289 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122-1197. For more information on the Kirkwood Orchestra program, visit www.kirkwoodorchestras.wixsite.com/kirkwood.
Joanie Van Rees, KHS Orchestra Fundraising Committee