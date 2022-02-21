Kirkwood High School has been nominated by the state of Missouri as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designee.
Kirkwood High School was nominated in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category. As a nominated school, the school must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the U.S. Department of Education. Up to eight public schools can be nominated from Missouri for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award.
“Kirkwood High School is honored to be nominated to apply for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award,” Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener said. “It’s possible thanks to the hard work of our staff, focus of our students and support of our families. Today is definitely a day for Pioneer Pride.”
National award winners will be announced in September of 2022.
Previous Kirkwood School District Blue Ribbon School award recipients include Keysor Elementary School (2013), North Glendale Elementary School (2014), Westchester Elementary School (2007 and 2019) and North Kirkwood Middle School (1996 and 2021).
National Blue Ribbon Schools are elementary, middle and high schools which produce outstanding results for all students, demonstrating consistent excellence and making progress in closing gaps in student achievement. The National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition program is part of a larger U.S. Department of Education effort to identify and disseminate knowledge about effective school leadership and promising instructional practices.