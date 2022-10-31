Kirkwood High School seniors Leah Broll, Benjamin Lowry, Charlotte Spohr, William Stark and Max Wellman have been named as National Merit Semifinalists.
They are among some 16,000 semifinalists nationwide. These five students are among the 309 National Merit Semifinalists from the state of Missouri this year. The pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of all U.S. high school seniors. These seniors will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for roughly 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.