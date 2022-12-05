Kirkwood High School National Honor Society Vice President Hariett Krajcovic organized a student group to sell copies of the charity edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for “Old Newsboys Day” before school on Nov. 17.
Students collected almost $100 for this annual St. Louis event, which raises money for St. Louis area children’s charities.
The Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids is a nonprofit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of St. Louis children’s charities since 1957.