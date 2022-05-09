The United States Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports that Kirkwood High School is among eight Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2022.
The program recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
The Missouri Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.