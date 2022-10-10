Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven visited Kirkwood High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, to celebrate it selection as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon school. Kirkwood High School is one of only eight schools in Missouri to earn the National Blue Ribbon.
A proclamation was presented to students, staff and board of education members during an assembly.
“It’s impressive when you come here. You see the administration and what the school is all about. I hope there’s a school down the road that says, ‘Hey, I want to be like Kirkwood High School,’” Parson said, noting the hard work and dedication it takes to earn National Blue Ribbon recognition.
After the assembly, Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener gave Parson a tour of the high school.
Kirkwood High School will receive the National Blue Ribbon Award during a ceremony to honor Blue Ribbon schools in Washington, D.C., in November.
Past Kirkwood School District National Blue Ribbon award recipients include Keysor Elementary School (2013), North Glendale Elementary School (2014), Westchester Elementary School (2007 and 2019) and North Kirkwood Middle School (1996 and 2021).