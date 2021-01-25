Kirkwood High School sophomore Abigail Knopik has been selected to the French horn section for the All-National Honor Ensembles.
Knopik joined the “best of the best” at the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensembles virtual event held Jan. 7 and 8. The event included several rehearsals with the 2020 All-National Honor Ensembles conductors and workshops with renowned clinicians. Each ensemble will create a final recorded performance that will premiere online during the “Music In Our Schools Month” in March 2021.
In August, Knopik earned seats in the St. Louis All-Suburban Concert Band and the Missouri All-State Concert Band. These selections qualified her to audition for the All-National Concert Band. She was selected to the French horn section via a recorded audition submitted last spring.
Knopik started playing French horn in fifth grade. She now plays in Kirkwood High School’s Wind Ensemble.