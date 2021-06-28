The Kirkwood High School Mock Trial Team recently placed seventh in the National High School Competition after winning the Missouri State Competition in April.
This Kirkwood High School Mock Trial team was the second state championship team for Kirkwood, having won the competition in 2018 as well. This year’s nationals were held May 13-15 with all proceedings and competition trials taking place over zoom. The national competition included 46 teams from most states as well as a team from South Korea. All teams participated in four trials which were evaluated and scored by lawyers and judges from across the country, resulting in Kirkwood’s best finish ever.
Junior Ryan Zickel was named one of the top ten Best Witnesses. The team received these announcements while physically together for the first time all year, after practicing and competing for seven months virtually.