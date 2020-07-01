After more than a year of controversy surrounding the suspension of longtime Kirkwood High School head boys basketball coach Bill Gunn — who apparently was being reconsidered for the position until recently — the district is now searching for its next head coach.
Gunn served as the varsity team’s head coach from 2006 until his abrupt departure in early 2019 when he was suspended for a year after a group text among the coaches disparaging a player was made public on social media.
The coaching contracts of Gunn and three of his longtime assistant coaches were terminated shortly afterward. Several students and parents spoke in both support and opposition to the district's decision at a number of school board meetings in the months that followed. In May 2019, the district announced that Mark Decker, who had been an assistant basketball coach in Kirkwood for six years, was replacing Gunn for the 2019-20 season.
Fast forward nearly a year to March 2020, and Kirkwood High School administrators posted the varsity boys basketball head coach position internally for three days, according to Howard Fields III, the district’s new assistant superintendent of human resources.
Gunn applied for the job, and was selected as a candidate the high school’s athletic director and principal were planning to recommend to the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, according to emails exchanged between the athletic director and a community member who inquired about the status of the position.
Coaching contracts, which are issued as one-year assignments, are typically presented to the board of education for approval in May, according to Fields. But due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of high school sports in the fall, the board was advised by the Missouri School Board Association to delay issuing contracts until mid-July or early August, according to Fields. That being the case, Fields said that to date, a candidate has not been brought to the board for approval.
In the meantime, longtime Kirkwood resident and community coach and mentor Jeremy Jones learned of the pending recommendation to rehire Gunn and contacted district officials to pursuade them to change courses.
Jones, who had met with families of students who claimed Gunn had been verbally abusive and/or jeopardized college scholarship opportunities for them, said he then had a number of meetings with district administrators, including the superintendent.
Jones and others not only voiced opposition to the possible rehiring of Gunn, but also implored the district to include community input on such positions in the future. It seems the district listened to both.
The position for the Kirkwood High School varsity boys basketball head coach was posted on the district’s website on June 24, and the community has been invited to take a survey about future hiring practices.
“The position is now being posted externally to draw more candidates for the position,” Fields said in a statement to the Times. “The Kirkwood High School Athletic Office is seeking feedback on the development of a profile for interview purposes through a survey. Staff members, students, parents and community members are invited to participate in the survey. Moving forward, this is the process the district will use for all applicable positions, as well as posting both internally and externally.”
To take the survey, visit https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#263337080/hub.