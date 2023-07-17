Kirkwood High School Library Media Specialist Janet Mees Reinert has been named as a 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year Honoree.
Reinert was announced as the Kirkwood School District Teacher of the Year in March, which made her eligible for the regional award.
“Among the many reasons for this recognition, we are especially grateful for her commitment to putting students and staff at the forefront of her efforts, and ensuring she creates a welcoming space for all students,” said Superintendent David Ulrich.
Reinert is one of 10 regional teachers of the year from the St. Louis area. A Missouri Teacher of the Year will be selected in October.
The Teacher of the Year program’s mission is to honor, promote and celebrate excellence in the teaching profession.