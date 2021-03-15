The Kirkwood High School journalism program was recently selected as one of 14 First Amendment Press Freedom Award winners for 2021.
Winners were selected by representatives from the Journalism Education Association, National Scholastic Press Association and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society.
The Kirkwood High School journalism program consists of three student-run publication outlets: The Kirkwood Call, with editors-in-chief Amara Harper, Amelia Hurley and Tom Mueller; The Pioneer yearbook, with editors-in-chief Julia Frankel, Audrey Scherr and Ainsley Wade; and KHTV, with producer Thaddeus Morgan.
The award recognizes schools that support, teach and protect First Amendment rights with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions on content.
Schools competed for the distinction by first answering questionnaires submitted by an adviser and at least one editor. Those who advanced to the next level were asked to provide responses from the principal and all media advisers and student editors, indicating their support of the First Amendment. The 14 winning schools will be honored at an awards presentation on April 10.