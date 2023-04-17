Kirkwood High School alum and University of Missouri-Columbia senior John Dowell recently won the 2023 USA Racquetball National Intercollegiate Championship in Men’s #1 Singles. The championships were held at Ohio State University March 15-18. This is the second National Championship final Dowell has reached this season. In September, he narrowly lost in the U.S. Open Championships Elite division final. Dowell is a former Kirkwood Racquetball Club member, and was the Missouri High School Racquetball Association State Champion in 2016 and 2018.