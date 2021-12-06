A film written, produced and directed by students from Kirkwood High School’s KH Players drama club was selected as an “official selection” for the 2021 All American High School Film Festival.
The film was shown at the festival in New York City, which was held in October. Films chosen as “official selections” by the American High School Film Festival were selected by a panel of industry judges.
The film, titled “Haunted Happenings,” is a comedic look into what happens when making a supernatural reality TV show goes horribly wrong.
The movie was written and produced by juniors Kyra Goudsmit, Ethan Pokress and Spencer Jones; and seniors Mackenzie Klein, Lucy Schene and Ryan Zickel. The film was shown as part of the Kirkwood High School film festival.