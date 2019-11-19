Senior midfielder Sawyer Hardy looked up at the nighttime sky as he laid on the turf at Vianney High School. Some 15 minutes earlier, Hardy’s high school soccer career, along with 11 other seniors, ended with a 1-0 loss to Lindbergh High School in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Nov. 16.
“I’m just taking it all in,” Hardy said. “It’s kind of a shame we had to go out like that.”
Hardy’s first three seasons ended with first-round losses in districts. As a junior, Kirkwood was just 4-19-2, then made a miraculous turnaround this fall. Kirkwood finished with a 21-5 record, won the Meyer Division of the Bob Guelker/CYC Tournament, won the Class 4 District 3 title for the first time since 1972 on Nov. 6 at Lyons Stadium, won the sectional game, 3-2, over defending Class 4 state champion CBC on Nov. 14 at home, and finally reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“This will sting for a little bit,” Kirkwood Coach Joe Fisch said. “We’ll look back at the season, like I’ve told my guys, they’ve done more in this season than ever at Kirkwood. I’m guessing going as far as they did, progressing in the playoffs, they need to be proud of that.”
Hardy had a tremendous scoring chance when his shot in front of the net was stopped by a diving Lindbergh senior goalie Michael Geary. Hardy’s shot went off Geary’s hands and bounced off the left post, where Kirkwood junior forward Eli McDowell’s shot off the rebound hit the side of the net with 28 minutes remaining in the first half of a scoreless tie.
Junior goalie Max Coronado managed to keep Kirkwood’s deficit to one goal. Lindbergh (17-6-1) had numerous scoring opportunities, especially when the Pioneers had to take chances late in the second half to even the score. In one sequence late in the second half, Coronado was caught out of position after making an initial save and Kirkwood senior defender Jake Willingham booted the rebound out of the zone.
“He’s been improving all year and we’ve got him coming back next year, so that’s a good thing,” Fisch said. “They’re a tough team to defend, especially on the edges and that causes some problems. I thought we did what we could.”