The Heartland Art Club annual Members’ Showcase is entering its final days of exhibition at the Galleries at Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive, located across from the historic Kirkwood Train Station.
Attracting talent from across the Midwest, the Heartland Art Club’s aim is to bring attention to high quality representational art — art that depicts an identifiable subject — and offer opportunities for artists to improve their skills in a range of media. Art includes photorealism and impressionism, and artists can use almost any media.
This year’s show was judged by artist Jane Mudd, whose long career in portraiture and college art instruction have shaped her unique artistic perspective.
Out of 67 entries from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas, Mudd selected six works for awards. Artists from the Glendale and Kirkwood area are among this year’s winners.
• First Place: “The Aftermath,” watercolor, by Erin Blumer of Glendale
• Second Place: “Sitting on a Couch in Paint Rock,” oil, by Lon Brauer of Granite City, Illinois
• Third Place: “Meandering,” pastel, by Tracey Maras of Dawson, Illinois
• Honorable Mention: “Winter Solitude,” oil, by Sandy Haynes of Kirkwood
• Honorable Mention: “Petroglyphs Kokopelli,” quill pen and ink, by Gary Gackstatter of Kirkwood
• Honorable Mention: “Windstorm, Weldon Springs Trail Head,” photography, by Beth Goyer of Des Peres
The Members’ Showcase is open to the public through Oct. 2 during regular Gallery hours, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. All artwork in the showcase is available for purchase.