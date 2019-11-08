Kirkwood High School girls cross country coach Gina Woodard likens her runners’ preparation this season to her students’ hard work in the classroom – taking the test is a breeze.
Woodard says her team is ready for the biggest test of the season, that being the Class 4 Missouri State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, at a new venue – the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The start of the 3.1-mile race (five kilometers) begins at 1:05 p.m.
“Saturday is the test and they’ve all done the work,” Woodard said. “They’ve all done well. They are all very fit. They’re looking strong. I think they’re peaking at the right time.”
Woodard is especially optimistic after Kirkwood’s performance at the Class 4 Sectional 1 race on Nov. 2, at Parkway Central. The Pioneers edged Cor Jesu by one single point. The Pioneers totaled 63 points, even though the Chargers produced three of the top five finishers. It was the Pioneers’ first sectional title since 2000.
Nerinx Hall was third with 87 points. The top four teams and top 30 runners minus state-qualifying teams advance to state.
Kirkwood’s top five finishers were senior Grace Murphy (ninth, 20:15.23 seconds), senior Thora Pearson (12th, 20:35.35), junior Sarah Hickenbotham (14th, 20:45.75), sophomore Rachel Finan (16th, 20:46.74), senior Julia Pratt (27th, 21:07.00), senior Allyson Gooden (30th, 21:14.21) and sophomore Amanda Ralston (31st, 21:14.41).
“I would give them all A+ (scores),” Woodard said.
Murphy, Pearson and Hickenbotham have been Kirkwood’s top runners all season, but Woodard said everyone on the squad has made contributions.
“We don’t have any front runners like a lot of schools do,” Woodard said. “We’ve had a rock solid pack. Everybody likes each other. They hang out together. They work hard together. They push each other to be better,” she added. “We just have had a lot of kids scoring points. That’s been our bread and butter. We talk about strong pack, strong pack. They have bought into that. We use the pack to our advantage. We rely on all of our kids. Nobody takes a backseat. The kids have stepped up.”
The squad put in a lot of work in the off season, too. Murphy ran 275 miles over the summer. Gooden, Pearson, Hickenbotham and Finan also logged more than 200 miles over the summer.
They aren’t just good on the field, they have talent in the classroom, too. The squad has an a cumulative 4.1 grade-point average.