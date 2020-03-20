There is now a landing page for COVID-19 updates that city of Kirkwood website visitors can get to by clicking on the first image in the spotlight on the home page.
It can also be accessed via the following link: https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/services/advanced-components/covid-19-updates.
It includes city updates that are expandable to read without leaving the page, and it also has widgets that link directly to CDC resources and updates as well as the city’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.
Freddy Doss, Kirkwood Public Information Officer