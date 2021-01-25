I moved to Kirkwood in May because it is a “walkable community,” but I am frequently frightened and appalled at the lack of respect for a two-ton vehicle displayed by walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
Traffic safety: I continually see walkers, joggers and bicyclists in dark clothing, even at dusk or nightfall. Joggers often dart out without checking traffic. Bicyclists often ride two-abreast, which is very dangerous.
Buzzing Love: I saw a young male jogger cross four lanes of traffic on Kirkwood Road at Interstate 44 to give money to a young, homeless man. I also saw a man in a pick-up give money to a middle-aged woman.
Thank you for returning to print! You are such a valuable community asset!
Patricia Murphy
Kirkwood