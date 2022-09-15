The 2022 Greentree Festival welcomes in the fall season with three days of outdoor food, fun and live entertainment at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, Sept. 16 to 18. The Greentree Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Friday, Sept. 16
• Food & Information Booths — 5 to 10 p.m.
• Wine Garden — 5 to 10 p.m.
• Kids’ Dog Show — 6:30 p.m.
• Fabulous Motown Revue Show — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions Amphitheater
• Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Folklife Artisans — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy 1700-1800 reenactments, entertainment and food from another era.
• Food & Information Booths — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Arts & Crafts Booths — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Greentree Parade — 10 a.m. The parade steps off at Kirkwood High School, goes east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne, west on Argonne, and ends at the Kirkwood Community Center.
• Wine Garden — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kids Day — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Missouri Fiddlers — Noon to 6 p.m.
• Main Stage Entertainment — Noon to 7 p.m.
• St. Louis Orienteering Club Meet — 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
• Folklife Artisans — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Food & Information Booths — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Arts & Crafts Booths — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Kids Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Missouri Fiddlers — Noon to 5 p.m.
• Main Stage Entertainment — Noon to 5 p.m.
SHUTTLE SERVICE
The free Greentree Festival shuttle will run continuously on Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to the close of the festival on both days.
The shuttle is accessible to those with disabilities. The wheelchair must be certified for mobile transportation.
To access the shuttle, park at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, in Lots R and S, on the northeast corner of the campus, accessible from Geyer Road and Rose Hill Avenue. Look for the yellow school bus. The drop-off and pick-up point is on Amphitheatre Drive in Kirkwood Park near the water tower.
Main Stage Entertainment
Saturday, Sept. 17
Falling Fences, 12 to 2 p.m.
Hillary Fitz, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Colonel Ford, 5 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The Kay Brothers, 12 to 2:15 p.m.
Marquise Knox, 2:45 to 5 p.m.