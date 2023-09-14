Schedule Of Events
Friday, Sept. 15
5 to 10 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • Wine Garden
6:30 p.m. • Kids Dog Show
7 p.m. • Fabulous Motown Revue
7:30 p.m. • Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest
Saturday, Sept. 16
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Folklife Artisans
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • 180-plus Arts & Crafts Booths
10 a.m. • Greentree Festival Parade
11 a.m. to 7p.m. • Wine Garden
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Kids Day
12 to 7 p.m. • Main Stage Entertainment
8 p.m. • St. Louis Orienteering Club Meet
Sunday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • Folklife Artisans • 180-plus Arts & Crafts Booths
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Kids Day
12 to 5 p.m. • Main Stage Entertainment • Wine Garden
New Parade Route
The parade begins north of Kirkwood High on Dougherty Ferry, heads east along Peeke, south on Kirkwood Road & then west on Argonne to Kirkwood Park.
Festival Shuttle
The free shuttle will run continuously during the festival. Park at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Lots R and S on the northeast corner of the campus.
For accessible parking, police officers in the parking lot next to the tennis courts in Kirkwood Park can direct people to the designated area. No dogs, bikes or rollerblades allowed at the festival.