Students from North Kirkwood Middle School wave to spectators during last year’s Greentree Parade. | photo by Diana Linsley

Schedule Of Events 

Friday, Sept. 15

5 to 10 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • Wine Garden

6:30 p.m. • Kids Dog Show

7 p.m. • Fabulous Motown Revue

7:30 p.m. • Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Folklife Artisans

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • 180-plus Arts & Crafts Booths

10 a.m. • Greentree Festival Parade

11 a.m. to 7p.m. • Wine Garden

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Kids Day

12 to 7 p.m. • Main Stage Entertainment

8 p.m. • St. Louis Orienteering Club Meet

Sunday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Food & Info Booths • Folklife Artisans • 180-plus Arts & Crafts Booths

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Kids Day

12 to 5 p.m. • Main Stage Entertainment • Wine Garden

New Parade Route

The parade begins north of Kirkwood High on Dougherty Ferry, heads east along Peeke, south on Kirkwood Road & then west on Argonne to Kirkwood Park.

Festival Shuttle

The free shuttle will run continuously during the festival. Park at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Lots R and S on the northeast corner of the campus. 

For accessible parking, police officers in the parking lot next to the tennis courts in Kirkwood Park can direct people to the designated area. No dogs, bikes or rollerblades allowed at the festival.