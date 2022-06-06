Saint Louis University softball player Sadie Wise, a 2017 Kirkwood High School graduate, is wrapping up her final year as a Billiken with recognition for her excellence on and off the field.
As a force of nature on the field, in the classroom and in the community, Wise, a graduate student, was one of 30 candidates nationwide for the 2022 Senior CLASS (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School) Award in collegiate softball.
Eligibility for the CLASS award took into consideration academic performance, as well as an athlete’s character and community service. Though Wise recently learned the award went to another athlete, being nominated is an honor in itself.
As a competitor, Wise holds six career Saint Louis University records at the time of this writing: A .365 batting average, 241 hits, 59 doubles, 37 home runs, a .641 slugging percentage and 423 total bases.
She also holds four Billiken single-season records: A .438 batting average (2020), 19 doubles (2019), 16 home runs (2018), 119 total bases (2018). She is on multiple career lists in the top five and is on pace to break additional records.
“My time with SLU has been nothing short of amazing. I’ve had such a great time here with all the coaches and the players,” Wise said. “I never strive for any of the records or anything, it just kind of happens. I’m just trying to work to help our team win in any way possible.”
Wise is in the process of earning a master’s degree in occupational therapy after graduating last spring with a bachelor of science degree in occupational science.
As an undergraduate, she earned a 3.72 GPA and graduated magna cum laude.
“My parents have always taught us that like school, work is going to get you far and that athletics isn’t going to be forever. We really have a strong focus in our family on academics,” Wise said.
Away from the field and classroom, Wise has more than 100 volunteer hours with more than two dozen organizations under her belt. Her passion for softball, academics and volunteering dates back to before her time at Kirkwood High School.
Wise also had career-relevant volunteer experience in high school, working with the Special Olympics and a similar organization known as Team Activities for Special Kids.
“Just having the experience of being a volunteer in high school definitely helped me in places where I volunteer in college. A lot of them were kind of similar,” she said.
After graduation, Wise plans to balance her professional life with the sport that she loves. She said she will continue to help coach a 10-and-under team this summer.
“I love being able to do that and give back to the younger kids,” Wise said.
“My brothers also all play sports, so I get to be around them and support them throughout their athletic careers, too. So, I won’t be far from sports after I graduate,” she added.