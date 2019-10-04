Dr. Hallie Lillmars, a 2004 graduate of Kirkwood High School, is changing the patient experience at Webster-Kirkwood Family Dental. She wants to eliminate the phrase: “I hate going to the dentist” by using new technology and a better understanding of treatment options. She purchased the practice in March 2018 after a long-time dentist retired and they are now accepting new patients.
“We prioritize education and preventative treatment which also allows us to focus on cosmetic and functional improvements,” said Dr. Lillmars. She said she strives to help anxious patients overcome their fears so they leave happy and healthy every time.
“I personally derive satisfaction from creating this positive experience because it leads to patients who are more confident and take an active role in their oral health,” she added.
The dental practice offers routine cleanings, exams, restorative procedures, including fillings, crowns, bridges and implant restorations, veneers, teeth whitening, dentures, routine extractions and emergency visits.
Patients appreciate the longtime staff who is always friendly and welcoming.
On January 1, 2019, her father, Mike Lillmars, DDS, joined the practice. He practiced in Jefferson County for over 30 years. He and his wife are long-time Kirkwoodians.
After graduating from the UMKC School of Dentistry, she returned to Kirkwood to raise her family. She and her husband have two sons and love being a part of the Webster/Kirkwood community.
8720 Big Bend Blvd. Ste. A
Webster Groves
314-962-0880