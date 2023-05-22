The choice of people moving into apartment complexes being built along Kirkwood Road is their personal decision. They know they are choosing to live directly on our community’s main thoroughfare — and the developers of those projects know the same thing.
For the city now to require that a key segment of this main thoroughfare, which belongs to all of us, be cut in half and made “more residential” because those people have made those personal decisions is unreasonable and patently unfair to the rest of us.
The orange cones of the demonstration project have done their job — they have demonstrated conclusively the significant delay and inconvenience this ill-advised approach is causing on a daily basis.
City officials need to pause and pay heed to the wise words of Star Trek’s Mr. Spock: “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”
It’s time for city officials to get logical and do the right thing for the community they serve. It’s time for them to abandon this euphemistically misnamed “Improvement Project” and give us back our main thoroughfare.
Chip Casteel
Kirkwood