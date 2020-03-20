The Kirkwood girls basketball team’s final victory of the season, a 44-33 decision over Poplar Bluff, came earlier than expected, in the Class 5 Missouri State quarterfinals on March 14 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville.
The Class 4 and 5 Final Four were canceled on March 16 by the Missouri State High School Activities Association because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kirkwood was scheduled to play Blue Springs in the state semifinals on March 20, with the championship on March 21.
Missouri was the last state to cancel its high school state championships. Senior guard Rylee Mulvaney said she understood the health concerns, but she wanted to determine her fate on the court. She and her teammates learned of the cancellation via text from Coach Monica Tritz at about 7 a.m. on March 16. Kirkwood was on spring break this week, but at this point, they aren’t scheduled to return to school until April 3.
Tritz said she had hoped to meet with at least the four seniors this past week, As of press time, Tritz was told she could not meet with her team because of the coronavirus.
“At least we ended with a win, but I would have rather gone down and play stated and brought home a ring,” Mulvaney said. “It’s devastating, especially for us four seniors. It hurts really bad.”
The Poplar Bluff win was Tritz’ 150th victory in her six-year stint at Kirkwood. Tritz’ record at Kirkwood is 150-24, with five state quarterfinal appearances, four Final Four appearances, two state championships (2017, 2018) and a second-place finish (2016). In six seasons at Fort Zumwalt West (2006-12), Tritz was 123-28, with four Class 5 state quarterfinal appearances and two state fourth-place finishes (2010, 2012). Overall, she has a 273-52 record in 12 years as a head coach.
“I hope we get to play,” Tritz said the night before. “The girls worked so hard to get here. It would break our hearts if we can’t play.”
The key senior is New York University-bound guard Natalie Bruns, who played a huge role in winning back-to-back state championships as a freshman and sophomore.
Bruns finished her four-year career with 1,430 points, 735 rebounds (226 offensive, 509 defensive), 341 blocks, 214 assists, and 178 steals. Bruns ranks first all-time in blocks. Bruns-led Kirkwood finished a four-year run with a 101-14 record. “Natalie was Natalie,” Tritz said. “She did a great job. She was dangerous on both ends of the floor. She was awesome.”
Tritz added Mulvaney “was great on defense” against Poplar Bluff. Mulvaney had the job of containing Poplar Bluff’s leading scorer in senior guard Kiley Bess, who produced 18 points. The St. Louis University-bound standout tallied seven points in the final half, but five of those points came after Kirkwood had the victory secured.
Poplar Bluff held a 19-18 first-half advantage, with Bess scoring 11 points.
“If she had taken over... it’s my job to stop her,” Mulvaney said. “She wasn’t going to beat me. She wasn’t going to score on me. She kept me on my toes.”
Like in the district final and sectional come-from-behind wins, Kirkwood trailed at halftime, but it dominated the final 16 minutes. The Pioneers outscored Poplar Bluff, 26-14, in the final half to pull away. At one point in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers held a 39-25 lead. Kirkwood dominated play on the boards with 36 rebounds, 15 on the offensive side.
Mulvaney said reaching the Final Four is memorable, but the season ended without any finality.
“This post-season we were playing our best basketball of the whole season,” Mulvaney said. “We were peaking at the right time. (Winning state) would have been a wonderful way to remember senior year. But it was cut short.”