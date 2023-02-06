Girls playing on predominantly boys teams in the Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association joined forces last weekend as the “Kirkwood Stars” to compete in the all-girl portion of the “Pond Hockey Showdown.” The showdown was held at Old Kinderhook at the Lake of the Ozarks. Coached by Pat Eberle and assisted by coaches Darren Helmkamp and Ryan Geringer, the girls went undefeated to win the championship. This is the first time the Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association fielded an all-girl team, and the first time the girls competed in the annual event in Camdenton, Missouri.