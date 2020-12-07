After 31 years in education, the last six as a physical education teacher and head coach of the Kirkwood High School varsity football squad, Farrell Shelton has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year.
According to a statement from Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage, Shelton joined the Pioneers as head coach prior to the 2015 season when he was hired to replace Matt Irvin.
Over six seasons, Shelton compiled a 48-14 record, highlighted by a Class 6 state championship win in 2016. The game was played at Faurot Field in Columbia where Shelton led his squad to a 31-14 win over Blue Springs. It was the second state championship win in the school’s history.
That 2016 team packed plenty of talent, including quarterback Reece Goddard, who totaled 350 of Kirkwood’s 468 yards in the championship game.
“Also of note, the coveted Frisco Bell presented to the winner of the annual Webster Groves versus Kirkwood Turkey Day game has never left the campus of Kirkwood High School during Shelton’s time. Kirkwood High School football teams coached under Shelton are undefeated in the Turkey Day game,” Nesslage said.
Prior to joining Kirkwood High School, Shelton was a teacher and football coach at Eureka High School for 25 years. As head football coach for 15 years at Eureka, his record was 130-37.
Shelton is perhaps best known for the intensity he displays from the sidelines, and for the lessons he taught his players both on and off the field.
“Coach Shelton has been a positive role model with his work ethic and compassion for his peers and thousands of kids over the course of his 30-year career,” said Nesslage. “He also introduced the ‘Unified Night Lights’ event to the Kirkwood community, which has become a beloved event for our entire district.”
A timeline for hiring a new coach is expected to be announced soon.