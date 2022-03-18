Want to spread some cheer and help make a difference? For the rest of the month of March, Kirkwood Florist is donating a portion of the proceeds from its “Give Back Bouquet” to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.
The “Give Back Bouquet” features an arrangement of sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine. Kirkwood Florist will donate 25% of each $55 bouquet to UNICEF. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
The conflict in Ukraine poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children. Homes, schools, orphanages and hospitals have all come under attack. Civilian infrastructure such as water and sanitation facilities have been hit, leaving millions without access to safe water. UNICEF is working with its partners to provide vital humanitarian supplies and to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services including health, education, protection, water and sanitation.
To purchase a “Give Back Bouquet,” visit Kirkwood Florist at 10515 Manchester Road, call 314-965-8440 or visit www.kirkwoodflorist.com.