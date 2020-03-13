The ALTUS plan to replace the UMB Bank on Kirkwood Road with a humongous apartment complex does not fit downtown Kirkwood. A major problem is that although the city code restricts living units to 93 for this property, the Kirkwood Flats proposal seeks a variance to include 174 units. This is nearly twice the current allowable number.
To house these units, the Flats proposal would have five stories, a monstrosity that would loom over the adjoining neighborhood.
Developing Kirkwood is a fine idea, but this is not the way to do it. ALTUS needs to go back to the drawing board and draw a more modest plan that would enhance Kirkwood, not overwhelm it.
Kirkwood