Kirkwood firefighters have been recognized by the Greater St. Louis Fire Chiefs’ Association with a Unit Citation and Class II Silver Medals for the Dec. 11, 2018, attempted rescue of two people who were trapped in a submerged vehicle.
The following individuals were honored with a Class VI Unit Citation Award for their quick and professional actions in the rescue:
• Unit 1501: Assistant Fire Chief Leo Meyer
• Unit 1507: Deputy Fire Chief David L. Smith
• Unit 1514: Capt. JT Wiley, Engineer Terry Feth, Firefighter/Paramedic Judy Bryant
• Unit 1517: Firefighter/Paramedics Larry Campbell, Bryan Kertz
• Unit 1524: Fire Capt. Craig Hayes, Engineer Mike Bazzoni, Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Mathes
• Unit 1527: Firefighter/Paramedics Alex Wetteroth, Nick Ulses
• Unit 1535: Capt. Dale Straatmann, Firefighters Calvin Stewart and Nancy Goss
• Unit 1537: Firefighter/Paramedics Dan Berni, Ryan Dempsey
The following individuals were honored with a Class II Silver Medal:
• Capt. JT Wiley
• Capt. Dale Straatmann
• Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Mathes
• Firefighter/Paramedic Alex Wetteroth
• Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Ulses
• Firefighter Nancy Goss
“I am very proud of the work that these firefighters and every member of our department puts forth every day,” Kirkwood Fire Chief James Silvernail said. “This rescue demonstrated their dedication, technical skill and courage as Kirkwood firefighters. I am honored that our firefighters have received this well-deserved recognition.”
The award ceremony will be held on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Von Gontard Center at Mercy Hospital, 615 S. New Ballas Road, 63141. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.