Applications are now available for the 2022 Kirkwood Firefighters Community Outreach Scholarship.
This annual scholarship awards $1,000 to two high school seniors who reside in Kirkwood or Oakland. The scholarship is for higher education at an accredited college, university or technical trade school. Dependents, children and grandchildren of Kirkwood Fire Department employees and retirees are ineligible.
Kirkwood Firefighters Community Outreach is a nonprofit organization funded by donations and fundraising efforts of the employees of the Kirkwood Fire Department. Funds support the community they serve beyond the emergency calls for which they respond daily.
Pick up an application at Kirkwood City Hall or download one at tinyurl.com/bdfa4dry. Email KirkwoodFirefighters@gmail.com with any questions. Applications are due by June 1.