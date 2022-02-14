We wanted to clarify some comments made in the article regarding Kirkwood firefighters’ pay and our collective bargaining agreement negotiations (WKT, Feb. 4).
Regarding the adequacy of the present pay scale, Mr. David Weidler (assistant chief administrative officer for the city of Kirkwood) suggests that the council has long maintained the intent to pay at the 60th percentile of competing agencies, implying that is presently the case. Based on the six comparators that Mr. Weidler chose during negotiations, the Kirkwood Fire Department is the lowest paid. It’s possible that the city administrator’s office is unaware of that fact given their consistent ranking of first within a similarly sized comparison. The proposed 2.5% “merit increase” referenced fails to adequately address the shortfall. It’s a one-time bonus given, which is not guaranteed each year. Only a small percentage of employees are eligible for this bonus and it does nothing to address the issues of employee retention driving overtime, which is a large burden on both the city budget and employee wellness and morale.
Mr. Weidler correctly asserts that no fire department employees have left for other municipal departments. What he omits is that municipalities aren’t our chief competitors for employees. Most cities have begun to recognize and accommodate for the reality that fire districts must be viewed as competitors, but Kirkwood has consistently refused to do so. The result has been an ongoing exodus of employees to those agencies. The nature of the fire service makes turnover far more disruptive than for other departments. Retaining fire department employees makes our department safer and, most importantly, our citizens safer.
We agree that “the city has an obligation to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars,” but public stewardship means more than achieving the greatest savings regardless of cost. Providing the level of service Kirkwood residents consistently ask for, without unnecessary waste, is true stewardship. It’s our hope that the majority of the council, administration and our citizens will agree that providing a truly competitive wage and benefits package isn’t waste, but rather stewardship.
Nick Stremlau
Firefighter/Paramedic
Kirkwood Fire Department