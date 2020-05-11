A Kirkwood police officer and a resident suffered minor injuries from an apartment fire in the 500 block of Wooddell Court late Sunday night, May 11.
The Kirkwood Fire Department received a call at 11:33 p.m. at the Wooddell Court Apartments, located to the south of Woodbine Avenue between Geyer Road and Andrews Avenue.
Arriving on scene, firefighters noted heavy fire in the far right corner of the four-family complex. A search and rescue was carried out for residents in the unit, as well as the three adjacent units. The fire was contained to the unit where it started and a shared attic space.
One resident of the complex and a Kirkwood police officer were taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Kirkwood Assistant Fire Chief Brian Zaitz reported notable smoke and water damage to all four apartment units. All occupants have been forced to leave, and power and gas have been shut off to the complex.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.