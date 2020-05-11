A Kirkwood police officer and one other received minor injuries from a fire in the 500 block of Wooddell Court late Sunday night, May 11.
The Kirkwood Fire Department received a call at 11:33 p.m. Arriving on scene, firefighters noted heavy fire in the far right occupancy of the four-family complex. A search and rescue was carried out for occupants in the unit, as well as the three adjacent units. The fire was contained to the originating unit and a shared attic space.
One resident of the complex was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. A Kirkwood police officer also received minor smoke inhalation injuries but refused medical attention.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Zaitz reported notable smoke and water damage to all four residencies. All occupants have since been displaced and power and gas have been shut off to the complex.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.