Several firefighters were formally promoted at the July 21 Kirkwood City Council meeting as part of restructuring efforts for the Kirkwood Fire Department. The restructuring created three battalion chief positions, which oversee the captains and report to the assistant chief. The restructuring is part of an effort to improve command structure and the reporting process within the Kirkwood Fire Department. Pictured above are, from left to right: Fire Marshal Robert Sumpter, Battalion Chief Dennis Fischer, Battalion Chief Justin Janes, Battalion Chief Craig Hayes, Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz, Chief Jim Silvernail, Captain Johnny Johnson, Captain Bryan Kertz and Captain Matt Mathes.