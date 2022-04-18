The Kirkwood Favorite Building Awards are back by popular demand after a three-year hiatus.
Nominations are currently being accepted for favorite buildings in Kirkwood. Nominations should be buildings or places that contribute to the architectural character of Kirkwood, but need not be a designated Kirkwood Landmark. The members of the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission will review all nominations to select this year’s recipients. The awards will be presented in late May at city hall.
Nominations should be projects completed in the last three years, including:
• Quality restoration of an existing building to its former glory.
• Maintenance or improvement of an existing building through landscaping or cosmetic treatment which reinforces its character.
• Architectural design for an addition. The addition must acknowledge the character of the original by relating to it through the use of scale, proportion, materials, textures and details.
• Architectural design for new construction. The new construction should fit into the existing character of its neighborhood and be compatible with adjoining buildings through the use of scale, proportion, materials, textures and details.
• Neighborhood integrity. A “neighborhood of distinction” is an area of architectural significance and character that has maintained its integrity for 50 years or more.
Nomination forms may be obtained at the city’s website — www.kirkwoodmo.org/Landmarks — or the Building Commissioner’s Office on the lower level of city hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road
Nominations should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 25, to Amy Lowry, Building Department, City Hall Lower Level, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, or via e-mail to lowryag@kirkwoodmo.org.