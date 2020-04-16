The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will open this Saturday, April 18, but with limited vendors and strict social distancing measures in place.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Summit Produce as the sole vendor, according to Donna Poe, executive director of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.
Summit Produce will be offering a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, local meats and foods, and plants and flowers.
Poe stressed the importance and necessity of patrons practicing social distancing measures. Shoppers are asked to wear a face mask and keep six feet away from other customers.
The market will have an entrance and exit set up limiting the number of people who have access to shopping at one time .
“Appropriate social distancing is vital to keeping the farmers’ market operational, and the public’s patience and help with this would be greatly appreciated,” Poe said.
Summit Produce will also be taking call-in orders for curbside pickup. Employees will be wearing masks and extensively washing and sanitizing their hands.
This Saturday will serve as a “trial run” as the market works on bringing back a limited number of farmers and local producers on Saturday, April 25.
“We are hopeful that the measures that will be put in place for this Saturday will be successful and safe for both those working and shopping at Kirkwood Farmers’ Market so that we can take the next step and safely open up more of the market on April 25,” Poe said.
Summit Produce
Following its opening at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market on Saturday, April 18, Summit Produce will be open the following days and times: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Call-ahead curbside pickup will be available. In-store shopping is welcome, though a limited number of people will be allowed to shop simultaneously due to social distancing guidelines.
Summit Produce owners said buying options will match those of previous years and include not only fresh produce, local meats and foods, but also garden plants and flowers.
Beginning Monday, May 4, online shopping will be available with the option of home delivery or store pickup. Summit Produce will partner with local nonprofit Waigand Wheels for at-home delivery.
“Bottom line, our goal is to meet customers’ shopping needs in a way that makes them comfortable,” owners Kris Clark and Dan Mitchell said. “We are committed to well-being, health and safety. Our staff will follow all government recommended safety protocols using social distancing, face masks, sanitizer and regular cleaning of hard surfaces until such a time our local officials feel it is safe to return to regular business operations.”
For more information or to place an order, call 314-984-9496 or visit summittogo.com.