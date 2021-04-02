Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will open for its 45th season on Saturday, April 3. The market is located in the heart of downtown Kirkwood, just east of the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 150 E. Argonne Dr.
The market will open this season with several property improvements including new pavement and retaining walls. Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will continue to follow COVID-19 safety requirements including mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
For a complete listing of market vendors and their hours of operation, visit downtownkirkwood.com.
Check back often as the season progresses and local produce becomes more plentiful and more vendors join the market. For the best selection from local producers and farmers, visit the market early on Saturday mornings.
Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is owned by the city of Kirkwood and administered by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.