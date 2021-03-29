Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will open for its 45th season on Saturday, April 3. The market is located in the heart of downtown Kirkwood, just east of the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 150 E. Argonne Dr.
The market will open this season with several property improvements including new pavement and retaining walls. Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will continue to follow COVID-19 safety requirements including mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
Here is a preview of vendors at the market this season:
Produce
• Farrar Out Farm
• On the Wind Organic Blueberries
• Summit Produce
Poultry, Meat, Eggs And Cheese
• Farrar Out Farm
• Summit Produce
Specialty Items From Local Producers
• Brad’s Kettle Corn
• Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats
• Hope Soaperie
• Jacks’s Salsa
• Love My Candles
• More Please Bakery
• Pete’s Pops
• Summit Produce
• Tale to Table (Sundays)
• Teleo Coffee
• The Refill Effect
• The Tamale Man
• Tropical Moose Shaved Ice
Cut Flowers & Bedding Plants
• Farrar Out Farm
• Hope Soaperie
• Missouri Wildflowers Nursery
• Rust in Bloom
• Summit Produce
For a complete listing of market vendors and their hours of operation, visit downtownkirkwood.com.
Check back often as the season progresses and local produce becomes more plentiful and more vendors join the market. For the best selection from local producers and farmers, visit the market early on Saturday mornings.
Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is owned by the city of Kirkwood and administered by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.