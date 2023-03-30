The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will open for its 47th season on Saturday, April 1. The market is located in the heart of downtown Kirkwood, just east of the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 150 E. Argonne Drive.
The market is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This season’s vendors include:
• Farrar Out Farm
• Forgotten Kingdom Fungi
• On the Wind Organic Blueberries
• The Summit All Seasons Market
• Foristell Farms Seafood
• All Seasons Café
• Big Mike’s Jerky
• Beignet All Day
• Bo.co
• Brad’s Kettle Corn
• Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats
• Hope Soaperie
• La Canasta Co.
• LC Coffee Roasters
• Mr. J’s BBQ (on Thursdays only)
• Pete’s Pops
• The Tamale Man
• Tropical Moose Shaved Ice
• Walk Away Waffles
• Missouri Wildflowers
For a complete listing of vendors and their hours of operation, visit downtownkirkwood.com.
For the best selection from local producers and farmers, visit the market early on Saturday mornings.
Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is owned by the city of Kirkwood and administered by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.