The Kirkwood Farmers' Market is gearing up for its 12th Saturday of the season on July 4 with more vendors. Social distancing measures remain in place and face masks are mandatory for everyone who visits the market.
The market, which is located at 150 E. Argonne Drive in downtown Kirkwood, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the holiday, market anchor Summit Produce and Plants will only be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4.
For the most options from farmers and local producers, the best time to shop is from 8 a.m. to noon, as smaller vendors often wrap up for the day around 12 p.m.
In addition to Summit Produce and Plants, the July 4 vendors include:
•Love My Candles (New to the market this week/homemade candles)
•Honey Bees (Serving new breakfast items this week)
•Hope Soaperie (Homemade soaps)
•On The Wind (New to the market/Organic farmer with fresh produce)
•Brad's Kettle Corn (Home-cooked kettle corn)
• Farrar Out Farm (Pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken + seasonal produce)
• Teleo Coffee (Coffee by the cup/New to the market)
•Pete's Pop's (Fresh ingredient popsicles)
•Tropical Moose Shaved Ice (Note: Hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily)
Patrons are required to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before entering the market. Once in the market, people will be required to maintain the six feet of social distancing from one another.
Summit Produce
In addition to its presence at Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, Summit Produce is open daily. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call-ahead curb side pickup is available by calling 314-984-9496. Online shopping is also available Monday through Friday at www.summitproduce.com with the option of same-day home delivery or store pickup. In-store shopping is welcome, though a limited number of people will be allowed to shop simultaneously due to social distancing guidelines.