The Kirkwood Farmers' Market is gearing up for its 20th Saturday of the season on Saturday, Aug. 29, with new vendors. Social distancing measures remain in place and face masks are mandatory for everyone who visits the market.
The market, located at 150 E. Argonne Drive in downtown Kirkwood, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the most options from farmers and local producers, the best time to shop is from 8 a.m. to noon, as smaller vendors often wrap up for the day around 12 p.m.
In addition to Summit Produce and Plants, the Aug. 29 vendors include:
- UKraft Food Truck (New to the market this week)
- Missouri Wildflowers (New to the market this week)
- More Please Underground Bakery (New to the market this week)
- Brad's Kettle Corn (Home-cooked kettle corn)
- Bug Store
- Farrar Out Farm (Pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken + seasonal produce)
- Hope Soaperie
- Love My Candles (Homemade candles)
- Honey Bees (Serving new breakfast items this week)
- On The Wind (Organic farmer with fresh produce)
- Teleo Coffee (Coffee by the cup/New to the market)
- Tropical Moose Shaved Ice (Note: Hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily)
Patrons are required to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before entering the market. Once in the market, people will be required to maintain the six feet of social distancing from one another.
Summit Produce
In addition to its presence at Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, Summit Produce is open daily. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call-ahead curb side pickup is available by calling 314-984-9496. Online shopping is also available Monday through Friday at www.summitproduce.com with the option of same-day home delivery or store pickup. In-store shopping is welcome, though a limited number of people will be allowed to shop simultaneously due to social distancing guidelines.