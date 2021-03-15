The Kirkwood Family YMCA is hosting its annual fundraiser to help many children, adults and families who wouldn’t otherwise get to experience its programs and benefits.
This year’s campaign goal is $110,000. The campaign runs through March 31. To donate, visit the Kirkwood Family YMCA at 325 N. Taylor Ave., or make a donation online at gwrymca.org/donate003.
The money raised helps to bridge opportunity gaps, cultivate health equity and connect communities.
In bridging opportunity gaps, $1,200 enables a child with diverse abilities or developmental challenges to participate in Y programs with extra support so they can discover their strengths. Additional programs include swimming lessons, teen achievers and financial assistance.
The Y’s supportive environment and community health programs help address disparities and improve health equity. For example, $2,500 allows 10 cancer survivors to participate in a Livestrong program at the Y. Additionally, there are programs for active older adults and exercise for those who have Parkinson’s.
The Y has always aimed to connect and support people from all communities, and it would not be able to achieve that without the money raised during its annual fundraising campaign. For example, $1,200 enables two children to participate in summer camp with extra support. Additional programs include volunteer opportunities, and diversity and inclusion training.