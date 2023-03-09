In what can only be described as a heartbreak ending to an otherwise tremendous season, the Kirkwood High School boys basketball team fell short in the Class 6 District 1 championship game against Jackson High School, losing 39-37 on Monday, March 6, in a home game played at Holley Gymnasium.
Racking up 24 wins with only three losses, season highlights included winning the Parkway West Circle 7 Ranch tournament, and snapping a 10-game losing streak against rival Webster Groves High School.
Kirkwood’s first-year coach Sam Briscoe, only 27 years old and making his debut as a head coach, was able to pump new energy into a Pioneer team that had struggled in past years. The Pioneers won only nine games last season, but were victorious in the team’s first 20 games this season before falling to St. Dominic.
The Pioneers defeated Fox and Poplar Bluff to earn a shot at the state championship against the Fighting Indians of Jackson High School (20-9).
“It was a close game. I don’t know if anyone pulled away by four or five points at any given time,” said Briscoe. “We struggled to shoot the ball, but our defense held them to 39 points. It was a great defensive effort. Unfortunately, we couldn’t shoot at a very high rate that night.”
The Pioneers were a balanced team across the board, according to Briscoe, with seniors Javaris Moye and Christian Hughes averaging about 14 points a game, and Aydan Trawick averaging about nine points per game.
“On any given night, we had different guys step up and score for us. It was a fun group to coach,” Briscoe said. “This group wanted to be successful. They wanted to win, and they worked their tails off.”
The Pioneers will graduate eight senior players, five who were starters toward the end of the season. But Briscoe sees success ahead. This year’s junior varsity squad went 18-2.
See more pictures from the game in the gallery here.