Kirkwood High School senior guard Natalie Bruns is proud of the fact that she, and her Pioneer teams, have not lost to Webster Groves in her four-year high school career.
That fact is perhaps more important to her than her recent accomplishment of surpassing 1,000 points and becoming the school’s all-time best shot blocker.
During her time, Bruns led Kirkwood to a 5-0 record against the Statesmen, including a 50-39 victory on Dec. 20 at Roberts Gymnasium. The Pioneers have won the last eight meetings against the Statesmen.
“I couldn’t tell you when Webster last beat Kirkwood,” Webster Groves Coach Josh Spuhl said. “It’s a goal of ours, so we’ll see.”
Webster’s last victory over Kirkwood came in the 2013-14 campaign. In fact, Webster defeated Kirkwood twice in 2013-14. It’s possible that Webster could meet Kirkwood again this season, perhaps in the Class 5 District 4 Tournament at St. Louis University High School.
In the first 37 seconds of the second quarter of the Dec. 20 game, Webster Groves junior point guard Gabriela Moore canned a three-pointer to give the Statesmen a temporary 10-9 lead over Kirkwood.
But then Kirkwood went on an 11-0 run to take a 21-10 lead and never looked back.
Bruns tallied 17 points, hit seven of 16 shots from the field, recorded 13 rebounds, blocked two shots, had one assist and one steal. Sophomore forward Tara Behnam contributed 13 points and senior guard Rylee Mulvaney added 10 points.
Bruns, who will play basketball at New York University, has scored 1,064 points and has 290 blocked shots in her career through Dec. 25.
“She’s definitely been our top player. She’s a big-time leader for us. She just gives us so many different aspects,” said Kirkwood Coach Monica Tritz.
Webster Groves sophomore reserve point guard Ellie Paloucek scored a team-high 13 points. She converted six of 15 shots from the field, had seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.
“Tonight, she (Paloucek) showed what she can do,” said Webster Groves Coach Josh Spuhl. “She’s going to be big for us. I’m really proud of her.”
Webster Groves is 1-3 after losing to Hazelwood Central, 65-30, on Dec. 21 in the first round of the Visitation Tournament. The team was to face Francis Howell in the consolation quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, after the Times went to press.
Kirkwood is 6-1 after edging Parkway South, 38-36, on Dec. 21 in the first round of the Visitation Tournament for its sixth straight win. Kirkwood played Parkway North in the quarterfinals on Dec. 26.