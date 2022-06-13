There is a heightened level of frustration shared among staff, parents, and most importantly, the children, around the aged and rigid COVID-19 policy at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center (KECC).
Perhaps the most illogical component of the current policy is that if a child is subject to quarantine because they were exposed to COVID-19, getting a negative COVID test (and even a note from their pediatrician stating they are healthy to return) is insufficient and they must stay home. There is no justification for keeping our healthy children out of the classroom.
Recent favorable data and trends have led the same health care officials and experts who once rallied for mask mandates to ease restrictions at even the most “dangerous” gatherings. Masks are no longer required to attend stadium-filled concerts, sporting events, crowded stores, restaurants or even fly on an airplane.
While seemingly every other governing authority has recognized the change in COVID risk and adjusted policies accordingly, KECC continues to adhere to an outdated mask policy. This, all in spite of the numerous fact-based arguments against masks on children due to questionable efficacy (at best) and the proven harmful consequences that masks have on learning and development.
Lastly, data confirms that KECC students are at an astonishingly low risk for COVID-19. The most recent published CDC data indicates that there have been no COVID related deaths in Missouri children age 1 to 4.
The existing policy is doing more harm than good and must be re-evaluated to more appropriately align with the undeniable low risk that COVID poses to these children, and it must prioritize keeping healthy children in the classroom.
Andrew & Ashley Stream
Kirkwood