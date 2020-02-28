• The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a “First Coffee” on Friday, March 6, 7:30 to 9 a.m., hosted by the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 335 S. Kirkwood Road. Join other early rising chamber members and guests to enjoy networking and breakfast before going to work.
• The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, March 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at Greenbriar Hills Country Club. The luncheon is sponsored by Holper’s Pest & Animal Solutions. The speaker will be Hart Nelson, Associate Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions Group St. Louis Community College. His topic will be the state of the St. Louis Workforce. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., the program begins at noon and will end by 1 p.m. Cost for the luncheon is $25 for chamber members who RSVP, $35 for non-members and walk-ins.
To register for these events, visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com.