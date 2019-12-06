The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its general membership luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Greenbriar Hills Country Club, 12665 Big Bend Blvd. A mini boutique, holiday gift exchange and holiday raffle will be held. The luncheon is sponsored by James Durbin Jewelry Design.
Tickets are on sale now for the Chamber’s “Home for the Holidays” prize drawing valued over $3,000. Purchase tickets at the chamber office or at the luncheon. Tickets are one for $10 or three for $20. For more information, visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com.